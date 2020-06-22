Congress, TMC Question West Bengal’s Exclusion From PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana

Chowdhury questioned why West Bengal has been excluded from the project and that there is special interest in Bihar with the upcoming elections. “Where will Rs.50,000 crores be utilised over 125 days. 116 districts will be chosen in 6 states of India. There are lakhs of migrant workers who had gone outside to work and have returned hungry by bus, cycle and train. The West Bengal Chief Minister herself said that more than 10 lakh migrant workers have returned, I want to ask, when only 25,000 migrant workers will get this facility, why should West Bengal be excluded,” he added.

Meanwhile, the letter Chowdhury has written to Mamata Banerjee reads, “May I propose to you that you should underscore the need of this programme and press to the Central government for the inclusion of Bengal under this programme as immediately as possible else the poor returnee migrant workers are destined to be deprived and that would be great injustice to those nearly poverty stricken migrants.”

Trinamool Congress(TMC) MP and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has questioned PM Modi in his tweet. “Shri @narendramodi Ji, why have you blatantly ignored the concerns of 11 Lakh migrant workers from #Bengal who’ve recently returned to their homes. Why has WB been left out of the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan? Why this apathy towards the people of Bengal?”