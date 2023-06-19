 Congress Tears Into Gita Press Being Conferred With Gandhi Peace Prize; BJP Hits Back
"The organisation has been publishing Hindu religious books and magazines since 1923, making it the largest publishing house of its kind. Poddar, Goenka, and Ghanashyam Jalan played significant roles in shaping the divisive Hindutva ideology through the Gita Press", said Congress

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Representative Image | Twitter

The Kerala Congress, on Monday, hit back at Gorakhpur-based Gita Press being conferred with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 for 100 years of commendable work. In a long tweet, giving a fairly comprehensive condemnation of the decision, it said, "Gandhi Peace Prize is conferred on Gita Press! Better to change the name of the award to "Godse Peace Price"! Why? Because two key members of the Hindu Mahasabha and founders of Gita Press, Hanuman Prasad Poddar and Jay Dalal Goenka, were arrested for their roles in Gandhi's assassination!"

It further added, "The Gita Press is being awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize by the committee chaired by the Prime Minister, as an official recognition of the Indian Republic. The organization has been publishing Hindu religious books and magazines since 1923, making it the largest publishing house of its kind. Poddar, Goenka, and Ghanashyam Jalan played significant roles in shaping the divisive Hindutva ideology through the Gita Press."

BJP rebukes Congress for its tweet

In a counter to Congress' critique on the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 winner Gita Press, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Congress has sheer hatred for anything Hindu From Hindu terror to opposing Ram Mandir to Bhagwa terror to blaming Hindus for 26/11 & now attacking Gita Press Congress = Hindu hating party! They wanted to ensure Ram Mandir is never built Does Uddhav Sena agree with their attack on Hindus, Hindutva and even on Savarkar?"

He further added, "Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world’s largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gita. The institution has never relied on advertisement in its publications, for revenue generation. Gita Press along with its affiliated organizations, strives for the betterment of life and the well being of all."

Gita Press Since 1923

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world's largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.

About Gandhi Peace Prize

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the Government of India in 1995, on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender.

The award carries a cheque of ₹1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Recent awardees include Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Oman (2019) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2020), Bangladesh.

