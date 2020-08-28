Congress stages Jaipur sit-in demanding postponement of JEE-NEET exams

On the call given by the All India Congress Committee, Rajasthan Congress workers staged a sit-in at the Malviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur on Friday, demanding postponement of JEE-NEET exams in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Rajasthan PCC president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also reached the 'dharna' site and said that the central government should reconsider its decision to organise the exams as it endangers lives of thousands of students and their families.

Addressing the protests, he said, "Congress party across the country, along with NSUI, are holding 'dharnas' to express our sensitivity over the issue as COVID-19 cases are increasing each day and despite this rise, the students are being called to take the exams. Those students who are supposed to come to take the tests shall face many challenges as there are no transport modes available and staying in hotels is also a tough decision in wake of COVID challenges. How shall they pass through the containment zones to reach their exam centres?" he questioned.

"We want the Union government to reconsider the issue," he added.

Those who marked their presence in the protests included state minister Pratap Singh Khachriyawas, Prasadilal Meena, MLA Rakesh Pareek and other Congress leaders.