Congress Severs All Political Ties With Raijor Dal, Citing Repeated Breach Of Alliance Ethics And Attacks On Opposition Leaders | Representative Image

Guwahati: The Indian National Congress has formally terminated all political alliance ties with Raijor Dal with immediate effect. The decision was taken under the directive of the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, following the official issuance of an organizational circular signed by APCC General Secretary of Organisation, Ramanna Baruah.

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​The circular detailed that ahead of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Congress party had established an electoral alliance uniting several regional and pan-India Left parties, including Raijor Dal, to present a united front against communal forces. However, the Congress party stated that for a majority of this period, the leadership of Raijor Dal continuously engaged in malicious propaganda and character assassination against Congress, thereby violating the norms and decorum of the coalition.

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​The ruling party of the state opposition further noted that on multiple occasions, Raijor Dal leadership made baseless, unwarranted, and derogatory remarks against leaders of other constituent parties within the opposition bloc, repeatedly undermining fundamental alliance ethics. In light of this consistent conduct, the Congress leadership concluded that maintaining political ties with Raijor Dal was no longer viable.

​Despite the dissolution of this alliance, the Indian National Congress reaffirmed its core political commitments, declaring its firm resolve to continue raising pressing public issues and holding the incumbent BJP government accountable for its governance.