Congress set to get new chief soon? Netas seen arriving at AICC office as CWC meeting for key decisions begins

The Congress may soon get a new full-time chief, with reports suggesting that the decision making body will give the go-ahead for organisational elections at Saturday's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. The event is being chaired by Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi at the party headquarters in Delhi. Ahead of the meeting, many top leaders of the party were photographed arriving at the AICC office.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab attended the meeting. Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting at the AICC headquarters here. The topics of discussion are expected to be the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections.

The meeting of the party's top decision-making body has been convened after demands from some quarters to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past. The meeting also comes amid rumblings within the Congress' state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:37 AM IST