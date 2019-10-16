Congress RS MP KC Ramamurthy resigns, sets to join BJP

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament KC Ramamurthy resigned from Rajya Sabha, upper house of Parliament on Wednesday here in New Delhi. Ramamurthy is MP from Karnataka on Congress ticket since 2009. A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ramamurthy is chairman of CMR Jnanadhara Trust, which runs a private university in Karnataka and has engineering and degree colleges, schools and Montessories. He was also posted as the registrar of Bangalore University. Before taking voluntary retirement from police service, he served as an additional commissioner of police (Traffic & Security).

Ramamurthy met Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday and tendered his resignation, which was accepted.