Congress organises nationwide protests on issues of price rise, unemployment

Congress protests on issues of price rise, unemployment

Congress workers are protesting at the party office in Delhi. They have called for a nation-wide protest today over multitude of issues including inflation and unemployment.

The protests come after they have been trying to discuss these issues in the Parliament's monsoon session.

#WATCH | Congress workers protest over inflation at the party office in Delhi. The party has called a nationwide protest today over unemployment and inflation. pic.twitter.com/M3d18yMFu7 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

The workers to register their protest against inflation, GST hike made rotis on the road. The women wing of the party were seen sitting in the middle of the road and making rotis and cooking vegetables.

Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, ahead of the Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.

The police said that protest/dharna/ gherao in the area of New Delhi district on August 5 cannot be permitted in view of security, law, and order, and traffic reasons.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken earlier this week said that they had received a letter from the DCP that they can't protest on August 5 and the AICC (All India Congress) was turned into a Police cantonment.

"The government may suppress us as much as they want but we'll protest against inflation, unemployment, GST on edible items and go ahead with our schedule even if jailed," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge meanwhile sparred with Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Thursday over ED summons issued to the Congress leaders.

While Kharge accused the Union government of trying to demoralise and intimidate the Opposition, Goyal responded by claiming that the government does not interfere in the functioning of law-enforcement agencies.