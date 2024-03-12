Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unlikely To Contest Lok Sabha Election

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, despite many in the party feeling that this move could send a negative signal to the party workers.

A significant number within the party believe that the commander should not be absent from the battlefield and should instead take a leading role, as they promote leading by setting a good example. However, Kharge is of the view that he must oversee the broader strategy without getting entangled in his own individual pursuits.

Kharge emerged as the sole unanimous choice among the candidates considered for the Gulbarga constituency in Karnataka during last week's discussions. According to reports, Congress chief is inclined to nominate his son-in-law, Radhakrishnan Doddamani, from the seat.

Kharge, who had been elected to the Karnataka assembly nine times before contesting his first Lok Sabha elections in 2009, held the Gulbarga seat for two terms between 2009 and 2019. In 2019, he experienced his first electoral defeat of his career. His loyalty to the party earned him a Rajya Sabha berth in the same year, where he was elected as Leader of the Opposition.

Son Priyank not keen to contest LS election



According to reports, Kharge's son Priyank, who is currently serving as a minister in Karnataka, has expressed his reluctance to contest Lok Sabha polls.

Media reports suggest that the Congress chief has stated his reluctance to get involved with a single constituency; instead, he aims to focus on strengthening the party's prospects across the country.

Unprecedented move

It is unprecedented for any Congress president to not contest the Lok Sabha election. The party's last two presidents, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have contested as party chiefs and won, although Rahul faced defeat in one of the two seats he contested in 2019.