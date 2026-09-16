Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Targets Modi Govt As US House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill With 100 Per Cent Tariff Threat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised the Centre over a proposed US tariff measure linked to Russian energy purchases | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, September 16, 2026: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked the Narendra Modi government after the US House of Representatives advanced a Russia sanctions bill that could expose Indian goods to tariffs of up to 100 per cent. Kharge said the development showed that the government’s foreign and trade policies had “miserably failed”.

The Congress chief’s remarks came after the House voted to advance the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The legislation would authorise US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas and would extend existing sanctions on Iran. The procedural measure was approved 214-211 on Tuesday, clearing the way for a final House vote expected on Wednesday.

.@narendramodi ji,



Your dear friend “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar” dictates, you capitulate and 140 Cr Indians are left to bear the consequences!



The threat of up to 100% US tariffs on Indian goods shows how your Govt’s Foreign and Trade policies have miserably failed!!… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 16, 2026

Washington Keeps Mounting Pressure

Taking to X, Kharge targeted Modi over his relationship with Trump. “Narendra Modi ji, Your dear friend ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ dictates, you capitulate and 140 crore Indians are left to bear the consequences!” he said.

“The threat of up to 100 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods shows how the Modi govt’s foreign and trade policies have miserably failed,” Kharge said.

He claimed that pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, auto components, gems and jewellery, electronics and technology could face a severe tariff shock if the proposed duties are imposed.

The latest development gives the Congress another opportunity to question the government over its handling of India-US relations. At the same time, the proposed tariffs are not yet in force: the legislation still has to clear the House before going to the President for his signature.

Kharge Targets Trade Framework

Kharge also linked the latest tariff threat to earlier trade tensions with Washington. “First came 25% tariffs, then 50%, and now the threat of 100%,” he said.

He alleged that the Modi government had agreed to a trade framework that expanded American access to Indian agricultural products, “mortgaging the interests of our farmers”. He also claimed that the framework virtually forced India to buy $500 billion worth of American goods over five years.

“Yesterday’s surrender on the MDR on UPI is another stark example of your government’s meekness!” Kharge said.

“From tariffs and trade to H1B1 immigration, visas and digital payments, the pressure from Washington keeps mounting, and you, ‘Howdy Modi ji’ keeps surrendering!” he added.

Congress Says India Is ‘The Ball’

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also took a swipe at the government over the US legislation.

“We are not playing ball with America and China. We are the ball,” Khera said on X.

The comments underline the Congress’s attempt to frame the proposed US tariffs as part of a wider challenge for New Delhi in managing relations with major powers. Whether that argument gains political traction will depend in part on what happens to the legislation and whether the tariff powers are eventually used against India, PTI reports.

Bill Clears Key US House Hurdle

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared its procedural hurdle after two Democratic lawmakers joined Republicans in supporting the measure. The House resolution advancing the legislation and other measures was approved 214-211.

The Senate passed the legislation on August 7 by an 86-11 vote. The measure targets Russia’s leadership and energy sector as well as the “shadow fleet” of vessels used to evade sanctions on oil shipments.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, opposed the measure, arguing that it would give Trump sweeping tariff powers without sufficient safeguards.

Russian Oil Trade In Focus

The US maintains that revenue from Russia’s crude oil trade helps fund Moscow’s war against Ukraine. The legislation seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia by targeting its energy sector and major buyers of Russian energy.

The Senate-approved legislation does not specifically name Russia’s trading partners in the provision targeting the largest buyers. It provides for additional tariffs targeting the five countries purchasing the largest volumes of Russian oil or natural gas.

Also Watch:

The vote comes as pro-Ukraine groups step up lobbying in Washington. The Ukraine Action Summit, organised by the American Coalition for Ukraine, is underway to seek continued US support for Kyiv.

The bill must clear the House before being sent to the President for his signature. The House is expected to begin an early recess on Thursday and reconvene on November 9 after the mid-term elections.

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