Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt's 100-Day Agenda, Highlights 7 Major Failures

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the 100-day agenda put forward by the ruling BJP-led coalition government and listed down seven instances where he claimed the centre had failed in 95 days since forming the government.

Taking to social media platform X, the Congress President said, "Even before the elections, you had loudly trumpeted the 100-day agenda. 95 days are over, your coalition government is vacillating. Let's do a little Recap."

1) Your government brought an anti-people Budget to break the backbone of the poor and middle class.… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 12, 2024

In his tweet, Kharge listed seven instances, ranging from Budget and calling it "anti-people" to the buildings, statues and airport, stating that "they all had flaws." He further denounced the railway security following a lot of derailment incidents and severe floods and the states not being provided with adequate relief.

"Your government brought an anti-people Budget to break the backbone of the poor and middle class... Be it the statue of revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, the roof of the airports, the new Parliament or Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressways, bridges, roads, tunnels, whatever you have claimed to have built, they all had flaws. Railway security has been in serious peril. Cities are flooded and states have not been provided adequate relief," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Recent Terror Attacks

Kharge also highlighted issues with the recent terrorist attacks, especially in the Jammu region, and also the issues pertaining to Manipur.

"Terrorist attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu, where many bravehearts of the Indian Army were martyred. It has been 16 months, Manipur is burning and Pradhan Mantri ji, you have no time to even look at the state. The fresh expose of the Modi-Adani Mega Scam and the acts of omission and commission by the SEBI Chairperson cannot be buried under the rug, anymore," Kharge added.

Congress President On NEET & Paper Leak Issues

Kharge also spoke on the NEET and paper leak issues and also about the Waqf Bill handed over to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

"Whether it is the NEET paper leak scam or the stampede scenes proving massive unemployment, the Modi Govt has betrayed the youth every day... Credit to the people and the INDIA parties, you had to hand over the Waqf Bill to JPC, forced to take a 'U' turn in the UPS and support the Constitution on Lateral Entry," Kharge added.

"No one knows what your (PM Modi's) agenda for 100 days was. But in 95 days, the country is suffering the terrible consequences of your inactions," Kharge said.