e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress President election results: Shashi Tharoor's team alleges 'extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP'

Congress President election results: Shashi Tharoor's team alleges 'extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP'

The former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for presidential polls

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Congress President election: Shashi Tharoor writes to party's poll body; alleges irregularities | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: The team of Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting the Congress presidential election, has alleged irregularities in the Congress President election. His team has written to the party's poll body.

Apart from elections in UP, team Tharoor has also raised "serious issues" in conduct of polls in Punjab and Telangana.

The former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray and it will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“We've been in constant communication with Madhusudan Mistry's office, informed them about many different issues, cannot get into its specifics right now,” Salman Soz, the election agent of Tharoor, was quoted by NDTV

This a breaking story, more details awaited.

Read Also
Days ahead of polling Tharoor visits UP, gets Cold response; Khadge way ahead claim UP leaders
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir: Major terrorist attack averted, IED detected and defused in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: Major terrorist attack averted, IED detected and defused in Kupwara

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Ghaziabad, rod inserted in her private parts

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Ghaziabad, rod inserted in her private parts

UK says unprecedented surge in demand for student visas, brings back its 15-day process

UK says unprecedented surge in demand for student visas, brings back its 15-day process

WATCH: Chaos at Ahmedabad airport as Akasa Air flight is cancelled

WATCH: Chaos at Ahmedabad airport as Akasa Air flight is cancelled

UP: Officials seize Bareilly Mafia's property worth Rs 50 lakh

UP: Officials seize Bareilly Mafia's property worth Rs 50 lakh