Congress President election results: Shashi Tharoor's team alleges 'extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP'

Congress President election: Shashi Tharoor writes to party's poll body; alleges irregularities | File Photo

Mumbai: The team of Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting the Congress presidential election, has alleged irregularities in the Congress President election. His team has written to the party's poll body.

Apart from elections in UP, team Tharoor has also raised "serious issues" in conduct of polls in Punjab and Telangana.

Election agent to Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor writes letter to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry, alleging "extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP" & demands "that all votes from UP be deemed invalid". pic.twitter.com/ZEAZVsJAVF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray and it will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“We've been in constant communication with Madhusudan Mistry's office, informed them about many different issues, cannot get into its specifics right now,” Salman Soz, the election agent of Tharoor, was quoted by NDTV

