Congress postpones election of president once again; party's central election committee sets new date

Citing COVID-19 pandemic outbrea, the Congress today decided to put off the election of a new party president. In last CWC meet, Central Election Authority had proposed 23rd June as the poll date. The next schedule will be decided by the Congress' Central Election Authority.

As per sources, the Congress's central election committee has suggested June 7 as the deadline for nominations for the party presidential post. The party chief's post has been the talks ever since the party's 2019 general election debacle happened.

The election is meant to mark the Gandhis' break from Congress's leadership amid discussions in the ranks alongside a series of defeats. Party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had took over the post from mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017. However, Mr Gandhi stepped down after the Lok Sabha polls owning responsibility for the Congress defeat. Rahul had also suggested in a long resignation note that someone outside the Gandhi family should take the charge as the party president.

Although, no-one stepped forward to take the charge due to which Sonia Gandhi had to return as interim chief.