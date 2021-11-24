Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet Sonia Gandhi on Nov 25 to strategise for winter session of Parliament

To chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is scheduled to be held at the residence of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow, November 25, reported news agency ANI.

The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to start on November 29 and conclude on December 23.

The government on Tuesday listed 26 bills for the upcoming session of Parliament, including one to repeal the three contentious farm laws and another to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

According to the Centre's legislative business list for the upcoming session, three bills have also been listed to replace three ordinances.

These three bills are Narcotics Drug and Psychotic Substances Bill to amend an Act of the same name, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill propose to extend the tenure of the directors of the CVC and CBI respectively.

The all-important Farm Laws Repeal Bill, which proposes to rescind the three contentious farm laws enacted by parliament last year, has also been listed in the legislative business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced to repeal the three farm laws while requesting protesting farmers to return to their homes.

The government has also listed the much-talked-about bill to regulate and restrict cryptocurrency in the country. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill seeks to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies to promote underlying technologies while allowing an official digital currency by RBI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:54 PM IST