Congress’ parliamentary strategy group holds meeting; decides to raise COVID-19 package, Air India deal during Budget session

The Congress’ parliamentary strategy group held a meeting on Friday via video conferencing today, ahead of the commencement of Budget session of the Parliament.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
The meeting was chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi. According to ANI, it was decided at the meeting, issues like a relief package to victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Air India disinvestment, inflation, the border row with China and farmers' concerns will be raised in the upcoming session. It was also decided the Congress will coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
The Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting was attended by senior party MPs AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tiwari among others, reported ANI.
The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 at 11: 00 am with the President of India addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11:00 am on February 1 and this time, it will be a Paperless Budget.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)