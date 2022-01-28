e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

Congress’ parliamentary strategy group holds meeting; decides to raise COVID-19 package, Air India deal during Budget session

FPJ Web Desk
The Congress’ parliamentary strategy group held a meeting on Friday via video conferencing today, ahead of the commencement of Budget session of the Parliament.

The meeting was chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi. According to ANI, it was decided at the meeting, issues like a relief package to victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Air India disinvestment, inflation, the border row with China and farmers' concerns will be raised in the upcoming session. It was also decided the Congress will coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues.

The Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting was attended by senior party MPs AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tiwari among others, reported ANI.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 at 11: 00 am with the President of India addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11:00 am on February 1 and this time, it will be a Paperless Budget.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
