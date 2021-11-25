Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting held at Sonia Gandhi's residence: Here's what was discussed

Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting was held at the residence of the party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday evening. This comes ahead of the commencement of the Parliament's winter session on November 29.

Congress leaders AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, K Suresh, Ravneet Bittu, Jairam Ramesh were present for the meeting.

After the meeting, Congress leader Anand Sharma said important issues were discussed in the meeting. "There are important issues, including the farmers' demand, the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the resignation of the Union Minister Ajay Mishra whose son was involved in the killing of 4 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, price rise," he said. These issues will be raised in the winter session of the Parliament, he added.

"Congress is the principal opposition party. We'll try to do our duty in all sincerity so that opposition parties speak together on these matters," Sharma further said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has decided that it will raise a range of issues in the Parliament, including inflation, prices of petrol & diesel, Chinese aggression, & issue of Jammu & Kashmir.

"On the first day of winter session of Parliament on Nov 29, Congress will raise the farmers' issues including MSP & removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Cabinet over his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident," Kharge said.

He further called up leaders from various opposition parties to support Congress in raising these issues in the Parliament. "We will call up leaders of various parties as part of our efforts to bring Opposition parties together on these issues in the Parliament," he said.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:09 PM IST