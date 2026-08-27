Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Praises India's Response To Gen Z Protest, Calls Democracy 'Flexible' And 'Self-Correcting'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discusses India's democratic response to the recent Gen Z-led student protest | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has praised India's response to the recent Gen Z-led student protest, saying the episode showed that the country's democracy still has "flexibility and receptivity".

Drawing comparisons with youth-led uprisings across South Asia, he said India's democratic system had shown an ability to adapt to public pressure.

Speaking at an NDTV event, Tharoor praised the government's decision to accept the students' demand for a major resignation following protests over the NEET-UG paper leak. Referring to the subsequent resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, Tharoor said the "system bent, but didn't break".

India's Response Stands Apart

Tharoor compared the developments in India with youth-led protests in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, saying the outcomes reflected the different political systems in these countries and how their governments responded to public anger.

"The difference amongst them (protests in different countries) is a reflection of the political system in these countries and the attitude with which governments attempted to face or refuse these situations," Tharoor said.

He pointed to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where rulers were forced to relinquish power and leave. Nepal also witnessed a change in government, but its "structures still remained intact", he said.

"In Pakistan, the military which had been playing behind the scenes came forward and established what is known as a puppet government. Similarly, the military took control in Myanmar," Tharoor said.

A 'Self-Correcting' System

In contrast, Tharoor described India's mechanism as "self-correcting", saying its democratic system had adapted to the new reality with "astonishing speed".

His assessment presents the government's response as evidence that India's democratic institutions can absorb public pressure without the political upheaval witnessed elsewhere in the region.

"No one expected the BJP government, which has been impervious to public demands for resignations, to respond," Tharoor said. He recalled that the Opposition had demanded the resignations of senior officials many times in the past without getting a response, but said the situation was different this time.

Without naming Pradhan, Tharoor said: "Somebody has resigned. The recognition that democracy needs to be nimble enough to turn around and recognise a public reality, that I think has been a tribute to the Indian system."

He said India's handling of the student protest demonstrated that its system "bent, but didn't break".

"The Indian example gives me encouragement as an opposition leader that our democracy has flexibility and receptivity to respond to popular currents," Tharoor said.

Congress Outreach Fell Short

Tharoor's comments also carried an element of introspection for the Congress. Earlier this month, he reflected on the Gen Z protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saying the issues it raised were similar to those highlighted earlier by the Congress through its student outreach programme, Chhatron ki Goonj.

"Issues taken up by the CJP at Jantar Mantar had been taken up by us earlier. We had the Chhatron ki Goonj thing where Rahul Gandhi was addressing students about the paper leaks," Tharoor said during a conversation at the 15th anniversary of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) in Mumbai.

"We need to ask ourselves what did we fail to do? Did we fail to listen? Was our finger missing from the pulse of the Gen Z?" he said.

The remarks underline a political challenge for the Congress: raising an issue does not necessarily translate into connecting with the young people affected by it. Tharoor's questions suggest the party needs to examine why an independent youth-led movement generated a response that its own outreach on similar concerns could not.

Also Watch:

NEET Protest And Pradhan's Resignation

Massive student protests over the NEET paper leak were held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month, with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk sitting on a hunger strike.

The protest was called off hours after Pradhan resigned as Education Minister. For Tharoor, the government's response marked the key distinction between India's experience and the political turmoil seen elsewhere in South Asia: public pressure produced a political response while the country's democratic structure remained intact.

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