Congress leaders to meet President Kovind over police manhandling of its MPs

Congress leaders will meet President Kovind over manhandling of its MPs by Delhi police | PTI

In the latest development, a delegation of Congress is all set to meet and submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The leaders of the grand old party will bring to his notice the manhandling of and attacks on its MPs by Delhi police during protests against the Enforcement Directorate probe on former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

ED allows Rahul's request to postpone his interrogation\

Earlier in the day, the Wayanad MP had reportedly written to the investigating officer of the ED to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi. She has been admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital due to COVID-19-related complications.

The questioning is postponed from June 17, Friday to June 20, Monday.

Rahul blames Motilal Vora for transactions of YIL

Rahul was quizzed for almost 30 hours by the ED sleuths over the last three days. He was questioned in detail about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, sources told PTI.

Gandhi has told the ED that all the decisions and transactions related to YIL were taken by late party leader Motilal Vora, sources told news agency IANS. He has denied having knowledge of any sort of loan taken by YIL, according to ED sources. In fact, he was not aware of the accommodation entry of YIL, Gandhi is said to have told ED.