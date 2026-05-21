Congress Leaders Pay Tribute To Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi On 35th Death Anniversary At Vir Bhumi In Delhi | Video | X

New Delhi: Several Congress leaders on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary at his memorial Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

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Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram and Mukul Wasnik, among other party members, paid tribute to the former PM.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

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He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

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