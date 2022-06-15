Congress leader Sachin Pilot detained amid huge protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot | ANI Photo

In another crackdown on Congress leader amid the protests over Rahul Gandhi's detention and questioning by the Enforcement Directoriet (ED) in the National Herald case, Congress leader from Rajasthan Sachin Pilot was detained by the police on his way to the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, NDTV has reported.

Top Congress leaders, including several others have been detained by the Delhi Police (controlled by the Centre) in the last two days outside the Congress headquarters and the ED office where they held demonstrations in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Amid crackdown on Congress leaders, some leaders and even MPs have alleged that they were not allowed to go to the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road here and many MPs claim that they were not even permitted to leave their house.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, along with other top Congress party leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari and KC Venugopal were among those detained on Monday as Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Deepender Hooda and Jairam Ramesh were among other MPs who joined a huge protest by Congress workers who shouted slogans against the central government and were detained.

The Congress leaders have also accused the Delhi Police of manhandling and beating them with lathis. Videos and images of such incidents have also emerged.

