e-Paper Get App

Congress leader Sachin Pilot detained amid huge protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning

The Congress leaders have also accused the Delhi Police of manhandling and beating them with lathis. Videos and images of such incidents have also emerged.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot | ANI Photo

In another crackdown on Congress leader amid the protests over Rahul Gandhi's detention and questioning by the Enforcement Directoriet (ED) in the National Herald case, Congress leader from Rajasthan Sachin Pilot was detained by the police on his way to the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, NDTV has reported.

Top Congress leaders, including several others have been detained by the Delhi Police (controlled by the Centre) in the last two days outside the Congress headquarters and the ED office where they held demonstrations in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Amid crackdown on Congress leaders, some leaders and even MPs have alleged that they were not allowed to go to the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road here and many MPs claim that they were not even permitted to leave their house.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, along with other top Congress party leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari and KC Venugopal were among those detained on Monday as Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Deepender Hooda and Jairam Ramesh were among other MPs who joined a huge protest by Congress workers who shouted slogans against the central government and were detained.

The Congress leaders have also accused the Delhi Police of manhandling and beating them with lathis. Videos and images of such incidents have also emerged.

Read Also
National Herald case: ED continues to question Rahul Gandhi as Congress workers protest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaCongress leader Sachin Pilot detained amid huge protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning

RECENT STORIES

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...

See pics: Hot UFC fighter Paige VanZant shares sensual pictures with motivational message

See pics: Hot UFC fighter Paige VanZant shares sensual pictures with motivational message