Congress leader Rahul Gandhi helps passenger on Ahmedabad-bound flight

A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi helping a co-passenger with her luggage on an Ahemdabad-bound flight is going viral on social media. Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leader Aman Dubey posted the picture on his Twitter account.

Dubey said the photo was taken on Monday when Rahul Gandhi was flying to Ahmedabad.

A woman passenger faced some problems in keeping her luggage and Rahul Gandhi helped her. In the photo shared by him, Rahul Gandhi can be seen pushing the luggage.

"It was such a coincidence that I was on the same fight in which Rahul Gandhi was flying to Ahmedabad. Seeing a woman passenger facing difficulties keeping her luggage, Rahul Gandhi helped her. Later, I met Rahulji. His simple life inspires us," the Madhya Pradesh Congress leader tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi flew to Ahmedabad yesterday where he kickstarted the Congress's campaign of Bharat Jodo Yatra which will begin from Kanyakumari on September 7.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting from September 7 will be under the national flag and three chief ministers -- Tamil Nadu's M.K. Stalin, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot -- will hand over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

The purpose behind the march with the national flag is that the Congress wants other like-minded parties and civil society groups to join the programme, said a Congress leader.

On the proposed march, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the opposition has no way but to go to the people of the country.

Prior to the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi will visit the Rajiv Gandhi memorial at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

The Gandhi scion will be visiting the place for the first time where his father and the country's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.