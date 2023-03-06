Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government in UK parliament, says no space for free speech in India

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the UK MPs and other attendees in the Grand Committee Room of the Palace of Westminster attacked the Modi government, alleging that there is no space for free speech in India. 

In his speech, Rahul said that the opposition leaders in parliament are not allowed to raise important issues like GST and Demonetisation. 

He further said that the BJP and RSS are attacking Indian institutions such as the CBI and ED. 

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly)

