Congress leader Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Kamal Nath on Sunday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The same has been accepted by the Congress high command. In place of Kamal Nath, Dr Govind Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, and therefore the Leader of Opposition, in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

In a letter, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Kamal Nath, "This is to inform you that Hon'ble Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh."

#MadhyaPradesh: @OfficeOfKNath has resigned from the post of leader of opposition and Dr. Govind Singh has been appointed as the new leader of opposition in the state. pic.twitter.com/h4MFeoCwQs — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 28, 2022

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:32 PM IST