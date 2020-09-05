Congress MLA claims, 'Chinese army abducted 5 Indian nationals from Arunachal Pradesh'

Hours after the meeting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow, Arunachal Pradesh Congress MLA Ninong Ering claimed that the Chinese army has abducted five boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri.

While talking to ANI, Ering said, "China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia & China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message."

On Friday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe met in the Russian capital to discuss their border dispute and agreed to de-escalate the situation through talks.

The two-hour meeting between the Indian and Chinese delegations, which started at 9.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, saw the border disputes discussed at length.

This was the first political dialogue after the tension on the borders started.

India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough to the resolve the deadlock, while Chinese's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops had made fresh attempts at incursion attempts into Indian territory late last month.

China had made provocative military movements to change the status quo at Pangong Tso lake after Indian soldiers had earlier occupied the heights there to thwart the PLA's land-grabbing bid.

On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.

Chinese aggression started increasing along the Line of Actual Control and more particularly in Galwan Valley since May 5. The Chinese side transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong lake on May 17 and May 18.

