Congress Leader Cherian Philip Tries To Hug MLA Bindhu Krishna In Public; She Pushes Him Away, Faces Backlash -VIDEO

Cherian Philip Tries To Hug MLA Bindhu Krishna In Public; She Pushes Him Away |

Political meetings are usually packed with hurried greetings, folded hands, camera flashes, and leaders trying to reach meeting halls before the next slogan or soundbite begins. But at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, one brief moment has now snowballed into a full blown social media debate.

A video involving senior leader Cherian Philip and Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna has gone viral, drawing criticism and uncomfortable reactions online.

According to visuals circulating on social media, Bindu Krishna had arrived at the KPCC headquarters to attend a key legislative party meeting. As she entered the premises, greeting leaders with folded hands, Cherian Philip appeared to move forward to hug her. The MLA immediately pushed him away and attempted to walk ahead.

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Social Media Reacts Strongly

The video further shows Cherian Philip standing near her again while Bindu Krishna continued forward with folded hands, clearly maintaining distance. The incident happened in the presence of party leaders, journalists, and camera crews, making the moment even more awkward.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, criticism poured in from users who felt the MLA’s discomfort was visible and that her body language clearly indicated she did not wish to engage physically.

Many people pointed out that personal boundaries should be respected, especially in public and professional spaces. Others remarked that political offices should not become places where women leaders are made uncomfortable while simply trying to attend meetings.

Public Etiquette Under Spotlight

The controversy has once again sparked conversations around consent, public conduct, and basic etiquette in political circles. While Kerala’s political scene is no stranger to heated debates, many online joked that leaders should perhaps focus more on the meeting agenda and less on creating viral moments at the entrance gate.

For ordinary commuters and citizens already exhausted by daily political drama flooding timelines, this became yet another unexpected headline in an already chaotic news cycle.