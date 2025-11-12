 Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Condemns Delhi Car Blast As ‘Unfortunate Incident’, Demands Proper Probe To Expose Culprits
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | X @ANI

Udaipur: Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called the Delhi car blast that claimed eight lives, leaving several injured, an "unfortunate incident" and demanded that a proper investigation be conducted.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "...The incident should be investigated properly, and the public should know who is behind this incident. This is a very unfortunate incident."

Earlier, Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah held a candle march in Delhi on Tuesday, showing his solidarity with the victims of the Delhi car blast that happened on Monday evening.

In a show of solidarity with the victims of the Delhi car blast, the Traders and Beopar Mandal Association of Sonamarg of Jammu and Kashmir organised a candle march on Tuesday.

article-image

The protest was held to condemn the tragic incident that claimed several lives.A local resident expressed strong opposition to the blast, saying, "This candle protest was organised to show that we strongly oppose the bomb blast incident that took place in Delhi yesterday. We have no words to condemn it. It is a murder of humanity. We always say that the murder of an innocent is the murder of humanity."

The protesters emphasised their support for the families of the victims, stating, "We want to give a message to the citizens of the country that we stand with the families of those who lost their lives in yesterday's incident. We don't want any such incident to be repeated either in Kashmir or in any other state."

One of the victims was Pankaj Sahni from Samastipur, Bihar. His aunt, Runa Devi, while speaking to ANI, said that the news of his nephew's death was received on Tuesday morning.

Sahni's aunt, Runa Devi, said, "We spoke to him three years ago. When we woke up this morning, I got the information that my nephew died in a blast... We got another call that his body had been recovered and sent to the hospital..."Pankaj Sahni worked as a driver, his uncle Ramodgar Sahni said."... He was a driver. We heard last night that he died in a car blast...," Ramodgar Sahni said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

