Congress leader and former home minister Buta Singh passes away at 86

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.
The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.
His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.
The leader's son, Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu took to Facebook to inform about his father's passing.
"My father Shri Buta Singh ji passed away this morning. Waheguru ji give him a place in your feet," his post read.
A four-time MP from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.
"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," Modi said.
"The country has lost a true public servant and a loyal leader with the death of Sardar Buta Singh Ji. He devoted his entire life for the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family during this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief at the demise of the Congress leader and extended condolences to his family.
"Sad to learn about the demise of a former union minister, senior Congress leader and former MP from Rajasthan, Shri Buta Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot wrote on Twitter.