Congress leader and former home minister Buta Singh passes away at 86

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.

The leader's son, Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu took to Facebook to inform about his father's passing.

"My father Shri Buta Singh ji passed away this morning. Waheguru ji give him a place in your feet," his post read.

A four-time MP from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.

"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," Modi said.