Congress Leader Alka Lamba Claims Burglars Stole Family Savings From Her Father’s Delhi Home

Congress leader Alka Lamba has claimed that three burglars broke into her 88-year-old father’s house in Delhi’s Tagore Garden in the early hours and allegedly fled with all the savings kept at the residence.

Sharing details of the alleged burglary in a post on X, Lamba said the incident took place at around 3 am at her father’s house in C Block, Tagore Garden. According to her, three thieves entered the house and stole the family’s savings before escaping.

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The Congress leader also raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the national capital, alleging that criminals no longer fear the law.

While expressing concern over the theft, Lamba said she was relieved that her elderly father was safe and unharmed.

The alleged incident comes amid continuing political debate over law and order and public safety in Delhi.

Alka Lamba is a prominent Congress leader and currently serves as the president of the All India Mahila Congress. She began her political journey with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and went on to serve as its national president.

She later joined the Aam Aadmi Party and won the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. However, following differences with the party leadership, she returned to the Congress in 2019.