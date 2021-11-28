Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to LS Speaker Om Birla to ease restrictions on media persons in Parliament complex

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha felt the need to ease out restrictions on allowing media to the press gallery of the Parliament. Pointing the concern and danger of being isolated otherwise, he wrote a letter to the Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury writes in his letter addressed to the Speaker, 'Now, the malls, restaurants, cinema halls, marketplace and other public places have been opened due to withdrawal of the covid restrictions. However, the restrictions imposed during the pandemic are still on for the media persons as far as covering the proceedings of the Parliament is concerned.'

'It is definitely against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy. I am concerned that there is a dangerous trend emerging to isolate the Parliament and the Parliamentarians from media scrutiny,' the letter further reads.

His letter to the LS Speaker Om Birla, according to him, comes out due to the concern of a dangerous trend emerging to isolate the Parliament and the Parliamentarians from media scrutiny. Thus, though the subject happens to be against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy, yet he writes to bring the concern to the honorable speaker's notice.

The letter concludes to read, 'I appeal to you to ease out the restrictions on the media persons in the Parliament complex and they should be allowed access to Press Gallery and all necessary facilities may be provided to them to cover the Parliament proceedings in a free and fair manner.'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 04:18 PM IST