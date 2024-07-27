Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Describes West Bengal's Law & Order Situation As 'Anarchic'; Seeks President Murmu's Intervention

Kolkata: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that West Bengal is in an "anarchic condition" and sought her intervention to "restore law and order" in the state.

Letter Of Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury, the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, referred to poll-related violence and alleged attacks on party workers during this year's general elections.

"I wish to seek your kind intervention in restoring civility and law and order in public life in West Bengal. For me, at a personal level, it is not only disturbing but also deeply anguishing to see the anarchic condition in the state owing to the ruthless approach of the ruling party on the workers, sympathisers, and supporters of the opposition," Chowdhury wrote in the two-page letter.

As a result, many innocent persons have lost their lives, and have been jailed or taken into custody, he alleged.

"There are also several cases of people not affiliated to the ruling party and inclined favourably to the opposition parties in the state have lost their jobs or means of livelihood because of the strongarm tactics of ruling dispensation in the state," Chowdhury said.

Congress Leader Refers To Sandeshkali Incident & Clashes Of Murshidabad To Explain His Point

He also referred to the 'Sandeshkali incident' and clashes in Murshidabad district before the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that these were done "in order to polarise the voters".

"While the Opposition party members and workers of all hues suffered immensely before the Lok Sabha Polls due to the 'terror' unleashed by the ruling party in West Bengal, what is of immediate and very deep concern, and that requires immediate attention is the continued post-poll violence and intimidation of the Opposition workers by the ruling party in West Bengal," he said.

The senior Congress leader also referred to the killing of a party worker in Jalpaiguri last week and alleged that there is "absolutely no 'space' for the opposition in the state".

"In effect, in the present times, it is "definitely" a situation of undeclared emergency that is prevalent in the state, where exercising Fundamental Rights remains a fairy tale.

"Considering the facts of the situation prevalent in West Bengal, I would sincerely plead with you, as the Head of the Nation, to ensure justice to the people. Earnestly look ahead to your kind intervention in restoring order in West Bengal," he added.