Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar over Rahul Gandhi's summons & Agnipath sceheme

Congress leaders hold a 'Satyagraha' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar | ANI

Continuing to show their agitation, Congress, on Monday, are staging a 'Satyagraha' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the party leader Rahul Gandhi's summons by the Enforcement Directorate and the Centre's newly launched military recruitment scheme named 'Agnipath'.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and several others are seen staging their voice against the Centre for the alleged 'vendetta politics'.

Rahul Gandhi summoned for the 4th time

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the ED today for the fourth round of questioning in National Herald money laundering case. He was questioned by ED from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from party leaders and workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ED had asked Gandhi to appear again on Friday (June 17), but he requested the officials to exempt him from appearing and urged for a new date on Monday (June 20).

Later, ED issued fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation on Monday, granting his request to the agency to consider deferring his questioning from June 17 to June 20 citing his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sonia Gandhi appeals to youth to adopt peaceful protests

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Saturday appealed to youths to adopt peaceful, non-violent means to fight for their demands amid ongoing protests over the Centre's Aginpath Scheme.

"Indian National Congress stands firmly with you and promises to protect your interests and fight to get this scheme back. Like a true patriot, we will raise your voice in front of the government by following the path of truth, non-violence, restraint and peace," she said.

Bharat Bandh announced over 'Agnipath' initiative

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme more than 10 states witnessed protests. On Monday a nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called for by some groups. The Bandh has been called for after the service chiefs announced that the scheme won't be rolled back.