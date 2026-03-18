Congress Hit Hard In Assam: Veteran MP Pradyut Bordoloi Switches To BJP After Three Decades

Veteran MP Pradyut Bordoloi Switches To BJP After Three Decades |

Guwahati: After spending nearly three decades in the Congress, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi has finally parted ways with the party that shaped much of his political career. His decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday has sent shockwaves through Assam’s political circles, leaving many of his old colleagues and supporters stunned.

Bordoloi, a former minister and four-time MLA before becoming a Lok Sabha MP, submitted his resignation from Parliament before he formally joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president dilip Saikia.

Bordoloi also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who advised him to consider contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. A decision on whether he will enter the fray is expected soon.

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His move comes amid indications that the BJP may field his son, Prateek Bordoloi, from the Margherita constituency, while the senior leader himself could be looking at a larger role in state politics.

The shift was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, who had earlier invited him to join the party. Sarma had publicly hinted that the BJP would ensure a suitable political space for the veteran leader.

But in the Congress camp, Bordoloi’s departure has triggered disappointment and unease. For many party workers in Nagaon, where he built his political base over the years, the exit feels deeply personal.

Reacting to the development, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the party had given Bordoloi ample opportunities, including the chance to contest the Lok Sabha election from Nagaon just two years ago.

“Despite the party giving him the opportunity to represent Nagaon in Parliament and even offering his family a chance in the Assembly elections, he has taken his own decision. This election is not about one individual,” Gogoi said.

He added that the Congress campaign would remain focused on challenging the politics of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The people of Assam want freedom from fear and intimidation. That is what this election is about,” he said.

The move has also surprised senior Congress leader and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, who said he had shared a cordial relationship with Bordoloi.

“I am really saddened by his decision. Just days ago we discussed our work in Parliament,” Hussain said. “What surprises me is that the reasons being cited for joining the BJP do not match what he had earlier said within the party.”

Hussain pointed out that Bordoloi had played a key role in drafting the Congress manifesto and even prepared a detailed chargesheet against the state government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“How can he now praise the same government?” Hussain asked.

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Bordoloi’s exit also highlights the changing political equations in Assam. Over the past few years, several leaders have switched sides as parties reposition themselves ahead of crucial elections.

For the Congress, losing a sitting MP and senior face in Upper Assam is being seen as a significant setback. The party still relies on leaders such as Debabrata Saikia to steady the organisation, but the departure of seasoned figures has raised fresh questions about its strength on the ground.

In Assam’s ever-changing political landscape, Bordoloi’s move marks yet another turning point. For the veteran leader, it signals a new chapter. For the Congress, it is a reminder of the challenges ahead as the state heads towards another crucial electoral battle.