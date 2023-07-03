Congress Finalises Organizational Matters; Sachin Pilot Offered Senior Position In Delhi And CWC Seat

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Belagavi, Karnataka. | Congress

In a significant development, the Congress party concluded its organisational issues on Monday, which included the formation of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The responsibility to finalise the CWC was given to party president Mallikarjun Kharge when he was elected in October last year.

Solution offered to Sachin Pilot

Notably, Rajasthan rebel leader Sachin Pilot has been offered a prominent position in Delhi and a seat in the CWC, which is the party's highest decision-making body.

Party sources indicated that the reshuffling list will be announced within a week, allowing several leaders to assume new positions under the party's new formula of allocating 50% of positions to individuals under the age of 50. Additionally, the Congress has adopted a one-state, one-incharge approach.

Kharge to nominate all CWC members

This time, the customary CWC elections did not take place as the three-day plenary session held in Raipur from February 24-26 unanimously authorised Kharge to nominate all CWC members.

During the 85th Plenary Session, the party also decided to introduce 50% reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, and individuals under the age of 50 in the CWC. Furthermore, the membership of the highest decision-making body has been expanded to accommodate 35 members.

