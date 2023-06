Congress Files Fir Against BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya Allegedly For Mocking Rahul Gandhi | Twitter/@amitmalviya

The Karnataka Congress filed FIR against BJP leader and IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday in Bengaluru allegedly for 'mocking' Rahul Gandhi. Malviya was booked over an animated video of Rahul Gandhi. He was booked under sections 153A 120b 505(2), 34 of IPC in Bengaluru's High Grounds PS for his tweet against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following complaint from Congress's Ramesh Babu.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.