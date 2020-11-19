Congress' 'double standard' on Gupkar alliance will harm national security: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the Congress leadership should clear its stand on the Gupkar alliance as its "double standards" will not only harm national security but will also "put the entire party in the dock".

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration also called as Gupkar Alliance, has been set-up recently by seven Jammu and Kashmir parties including Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP, Omar Abdullah’s National Conference, and others. The alliance is pressing for the restoration of the erstwhile special status of J-K and statehood.

Congress has already clarified on Tuesday that it won’t join the Gupkar alliance and would never compromise on national security.

Speaking to the media, Yogi alleged, “The Congress has always played with the pride of the country and encouraged separatist elements. The double standards of the party in Kashmir has been exposed again. Gupkar alliance includes some local Congress leaders. Besides, their senior leaders like P Chidambaram and Gulam Nabi Azad have talked of restoring Article 370.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had issued a statement on November 17 saying, "The Congress party is not part of the 'Gupkar Alliance' or the 'People's Association for Gupkar Declaration'.”

CM claimed that the senior Congress leaders said one thing in Delhi and did something else in Jammu and Kashmir.

“For the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, development works are being initiated in J&K through the local bodies. Gupkar alliance people know if there is development, people will seek their rights.”