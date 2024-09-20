 Congress Demands SPG Cover For Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Amid 'Threats' From NDA Leaders
Congress Demands SPG Cover For Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Amid 'Threats' From NDA Leaders

AICC National spokesperson and Congress legislator, Kuldeep Rathore, criticised Bittu and the BJP, expressing concern for the security of both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and has called for the restoration of their SPG security.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 07:46 AM IST
article-image

Following controversial remarks made by Union Minister Ravneet Bittu about Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has rallied to defend its leader.

article-image

During a press conference in Shimla, Rathore stated that Bittu should consider his family's history with the Congress before making such statements. He spoke about Bittu's previous opposition to the BJP during the farmers' movement and questioned whether the party appointed him as a minister to make such comments.

Rathore condemned the BJP's attempts to create a hostile atmosphere against Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that it poses a threat to his safety.

He urged both Bittu to apologise for their remarks, emphasising the need for heightened security for Rahul Gandhi in light of the current situation. 

