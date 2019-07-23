Congress demanding a reply from PM Modi on Kashmir issue in LS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed an uproar over US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir mediation, with Congress demanding a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

As soon as the Lower House met for the day, members from the Congress and some other Opposition parties were on their feet shouting slogans over the issue.

Trump had on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir. Amid the ruckus in the House, Speaker Om Birla said it was a serious issue and there should not be any politics over the matter. He urged members to rise above party lines and think about national interest.