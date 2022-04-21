Congress delegation visits Jahangirpuri; Ajay Maken says don't look at incident from religious prism

A Congress delegation led by General Secretary Ajay Maken visited Jahangirpuri on Thursday to meet families affected by demolition drive conducted yesterday.

"We have come to Jahangirpuri to meet the victims. Police have been cooperative. We have come here to tell the people that this should not be seen from the prism of religion," General Secretary AICC Ajay Maken was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday visited the demolition site and called the BJP-ruled civic body's demolition drive unconstitutional.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Jahangirpuri on Wednesday and called the drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a "targetted drive" and accused BJP of vigilante justice.

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo until further orders on the issue of demolition of buildings in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:08 PM IST