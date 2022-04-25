Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms six committees to discuss six agendas in 'Chintan Shivir': All you need to know

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday formed six different committees to discuss six agendas including Farmers and Agriculture, Youth and Unemployment, Organisational affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment, Economy, and Political Affairs in 'Chintan Shivir' which is scheduled to be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13th to 15th.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda & Amrinder Singh Warring have been made the Conveners of the six different committees.

Meanwhile, during the 'Chintan Shivir', party leaders from across the country would discuss internal issues confronting it and come up with solutions to help strengthen the organisation and make it fit to take on the BJP in the next round of polls, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters today.

Asked if there was any decision on Kishor's induction into the party, Surjewala did not give a direct reply, and merely said, "Whenever the group ('Empowered Action Group-2024') is constituted, you will know who is part of it.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of senior party leaders to chalk the Congress strategy for the next general and assembly elections, including the plan presented by Kishor.

The Congress has been struggling to evolve its strategy for upcoming elections in the wake of a series of defeats at the hustings.

"The Congress president received a report from the eight-member group on April 21. Today, she discussed the report with the group and based on the discussions, the Congress president has decided to constitute an 'Empowered Action Group-2024' in order to address the political challenges ahead," Surjewala said.

The meeting was convened at the 10, Janpath residence of Sonia Gandhi, where senior party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, K C Venugopal, Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh and P Chidambaram were among those present.

During the meeting that lasted for over three hours, Gandhi discussed the recommendations with the members of the group.

These eight leaders were part of the group who had discussed and looked into the party's strategy for upcoming assembly and general elections and submitted its report along with recommendations to the Congress president on April 21.

(With PTI inputs)

Monday, April 25, 2022