Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils ‘5 Pratishruti’ In Lakhimpur, Vows justice For Zubeen Garg Within 100 days

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | X @kharge

Guwahati, March 29: Setting the tone for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday unveiled the Congress-led united Opposition’s manifesto titled “5 Pratishruti for a Natun Bor Axom”, promising time-bound justice for singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg within 100 days if the party comes to power in Dispur.

Zubeen Garg Promise

Addressing a large gathering at Panigaon under the Naobaicha constituency in Lakhimpur, Kharge struck an emotional chord with the crowd. “Justice for Zubeen Garg is not just a promise, it is a commitment. Within 100 days of forming the government, we will ensure justice for Assam’s beloved son,” he said, drawing loud applause.

Framing the manifesto as a people-first document, Kharge said it was shaped through extensive consultations across Assam. “This is a roadmap for every section of society—farmers, women, youth, elderly and indigenous communities. There is something for everyone,” he asserted.

Natun Bor Axom Vision

At the heart of the Congress campaign is the idea of a “Natun Bor Axom”—a new and inclusive Assam—captured in the slogan “Hatot Hat Dhorok, Natun Bor Axom Gorhok” (join hands to build a new Assam).

The party’s five key guarantees focus on welfare and social security. These include direct monthly cash transfers to every woman, along with a ₹50,000 grant to encourage women-led businesses. The manifesto also promises land rights to 10 lakh indigenous people, converting long-standing settlements into legal ownership.

Land And Pension Promises

For the elderly, Kharge announced a monthly pension of ₹1,250 and the creation of a dedicated ministry for senior citizens. In the health sector, the party has pledged a comprehensive ₹25 lakh cashless insurance cover for every family, aiming to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

Without naming the ruling party directly, Kharge accused the BJP government of offering “conditional benefits” and called upon voters to choose “unconditional guarantees” instead. He urged people to vote for change in the April 9 polls, alleging “misrule and corruption” under the present dispensation.

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Echoing similar sentiments, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi criticised the BJP for what he termed divisive politics. “No community should live in fear. If Congress comes to power, there will be no targeted harassment or eviction,” he said.

Gogoi emphasised that the manifesto reflects a vision of dignity, inclusion and development. “This is about building an Assam where everyone feels secure and respected,” he added, urging voters to reject division and support a united future.

The rally saw the presence of several senior leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC secretary Mahesh Chauhan, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Rachel Hussain, among others.