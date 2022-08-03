Congress calls meeting of all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs tomorrow at 9:45 am

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress party has called a meeting of all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party office tomorrow at 9:45 am to discuss the future strategy of the party, reported news agency ANI.

The Congress MPs will also be giving adjournment motion notice in the Parliament regarding the police force deployed outside the AICC office and party president Sonia Gandhi's residence, it added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged the party was "under siege" while the police said barricades have been erected and its personnel deputed to avoid any untoward situation.

This came soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

"Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious...," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted sharing a video showing heavy police presence outside the AICC headquarters and the road sealed for traffic.

"The Congress is under siege. Delhi police has surrounded our HQs, and homes of INC President and ex-President. This is the worst form of vendetta politics. We will not submit! We will not be silenced! We will continue to raise our voice against injustices and failures of Modi Sarkar!," he said in another tweet.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while entering the AICC headquarters, told reporters that there is nothing in the case of money laundering investigation as there is "no money involved, so no question of laundering".

"I have come to my party office, if there is any information here I will get it. Everyday party workers, MPs are being stopped...you (media) are also stopped, you must not stop and keep doing your job," he told reporters.

"The party headquarters is central to one's political life and I have come here. We have said very clearly that there is nothing in the case of money laundering investigation as there is no money involved so no question of laundering," Khurshid said.

(With PTI inputs)