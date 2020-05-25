Congress: BSP chief Mayawati is a Twitter Behenji, undeclared spokesperson of BJP

Our Correspondent

Lucknow

The Congress on Sunday called BSP chief Mayawati as a “Twitter behanji” and accused her of being an “undeclared spokesperson of the BJP”, a day after the former UP CM described Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with migrant workers a drama, allegedly the way the ruling BJP dubbed it.

Congress senior leader and Rajya Sabha member, PL Punia Sunday alleged, “The language and the tweets, which the ‘Twitter behanji’ uses these days clearly indicate that she makes the press note for the BJP and sends it.”

Speaking to reporters, Punia said, “She feels angry over the proactive efforts of the Congress and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (in mitigating the poor’s plight amid the lockdown).

Congress’s Dalit Cell chairman Brijlal Khabri said, “Mayawati is the undeclared spokesperson of the BJP.”

“There seems to be a tacit understanding between the BSP and BJP, as the both have termed Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with poor labourers as drama. Besides, Mayawati ji remains silent amid rise in incidents of attacks on Dalits during the Yogi Adityanath government's tenure,” Punia claimed.