Congress Attacks BJP, RSS After Sangh Hits At Support For Caste Census

RSS | Representative Image

On Monday, the Congress party launched an attack on the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, after the Sangh hinted at support for a caste census.

In a social media post, the grand old party claimed that the RSS has openly opposed the caste census.

'The RSS says caste census is not good for society. It is clear from this statement that the BJP and RSS do not want to conduct a caste census. They do not want to give Dalits, backward classes, and tribals their rights. But mark our words – there will be a caste census, and the Congress will get it done,' the Congress party stated.

The criticism from the Congress party came just hours after the RSS hinted at its support for a caste census, stating that it could be useful for addressing the welfare needs of people, but added that it should not be used for electoral purposes.

'The government should conduct it for data purposes,' said Sunil Ambekar, chief spokesperson of the RSS. 'Caste issues are sensitive in our society and are important for national integration. However, the caste census should not be used for election campaigning and electoral purposes.'

When asked if there was any tension between the BJP and the RSS, particularly following BJP chief JP Nadda's statement that the party is capable and doesn't need the Sangh, Sunil Ambekar responded that it's a family matter and has been handled within the family.

The Congress has been demanding a nationwide caste census for the past few years. Party leader Rahul Gandhi has promised to conduct a caste census if the Congress is voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.