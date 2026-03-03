Congress Announces 42 Candidates For Assam Polls, Gaurav Gogoi In Fray From Jorhat

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi | PTI

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday released its first list of 42 candidates for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with senior leader Gaurav Gogoi set to contest from the Jorhat constituency.

The list, cleared by the party’s Central Election Committee, features a mix of experienced leaders and new faces across key constituencies in the state. Among the prominent nominees are Ripun Bora from Barchalla, Pranjal Ghatowar from Chabua-Lahowal, and Dhruba Gogoi from Duliajan. The party has also fielded candidates in reserved constituencies such as Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Barpeta (SC), and Raha (SC).

Gaurav Gogoi’s candidature from Jorhat is expected to make the contest in Upper Assam closely watched. The constituency has traditionally been politically significant and could witness a high-voltage campaign.

In the Barak Valley region, the Congress has named candidates for seats including Silchar, Sonai, and Lakhipur. The party has also given representation to women leaders such as Nandita Das from Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) and Pranati Phukan from Naharkatia.

The announcement marks the formal start of Congress’ election campaign in Assam, as parties gear up for a keen contest in the northeastern state. More names are expected to be announced in subsequent lists.