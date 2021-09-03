Congress adds fuel to stir against fuel price hike, inflation

New Delhi: A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government on the issue of inflation and rise in fuel prices, the party’s frontal organizations — youth and women wings — on Thursday held protests against the government on the issue in New Delhi. Mahila Congress workers protested near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Youth Congress held a protest outside the Ministry of Petroleum against the rise in the prices of fuel and LPG cylinders.

Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. said, “The Modi government came to power by showing big dreams to the countrymen, today it has become difficult for the poor to buy expensive cylinders. Inflation is increasing continuously in the country, the price of gas cylinders is now close to Rs 1000. Similarly, the prices of petrol and diesel are also rising and the government is not ready to listen to the people.”

The Mahila Congress protested near the PM’s residence but were detained by the police. Amrita Dhawan, president of Delhi Mahila Congress before being detained said, “the home budget has collapsed, the price of every item is skyrocketing and things are going beyond the reach of the common man.”

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had attacked the government on the issue and had said that the only GDP which is growing in the country is the prices of Gas, Diesel, Petrol (GDP) which has hit the common man the hardest.

‘Modi govt mishandled economy’

Accusing the Centre of mishandling the country's economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the nation was at a "critical crossroad" and the Congress, as a major opposition party, has a moral duty to fight the forces that threaten the very idea of India.

"Modi Government has clearly mishandled the economy. And, what this country has built over the last 70 years, is being given away to select few friends of Modi-ji", Gandhi said, joining a function organised virtually on the occasion of inauguration of the District Congress Committee office in this north Kerala district.

He said the Congress was not against privatisation but its privatisation plan had a logic.

Cong panel to plan sustained agitations

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday set up a 9-member committee, headed by former AICC general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, MP, as its chairman and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi as one of its members. Other members of the committee are former AICC general secretary B K Hariprasad, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Manish Chatrath, Udit Raj, Ripun Bora, Dr Ragini Nayak and Zuber Khan.

ALSO READ Oil companies strengthen profits as consumers suffer from high fuel prices

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:41 AM IST