'Confident that AIADMK-BJP-PMK government will be formed in Tamil Nadu': Amit Shah in Kanyakumari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vetri Kodi Eandh (Carrying the flag of victory), a door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

While launching the campaign, Amit Shah said that he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls.

“I am confident that the AIADMK-BJP-PMK government will be formed in Tamil Nadu,” Shah said.