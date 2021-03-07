'Confident that AIADMK-BJP-PMK government will be formed in Tamil Nadu': Amit Shah in Kanyakumari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vetri Kodi Eandh (Carrying the flag of victory), a door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.
While launching the campaign, Amit Shah said that he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls.
“I am confident that the AIADMK-BJP-PMK government will be formed in Tamil Nadu,” Shah said.
The BJP has fielded former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan for the Kankyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.
"Today, we have started our door-to-door campaign by visiting 11 homes here. Appeal to all to ensure the win of NDA candidate Pon Radhakrishnan from Kankyakumari Lok Sabha seat in by-polls," Amit Shah said.
The ruling AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu had on Friday clinched a seat-sharing deal, with the former, the lead partner, allocating 20 Assembly seats for its saffron ally and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat. BJP has nominated Radhakrishnan from here. Though he won from the same segment in 2014, he lost to Kumar five years later.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 234 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from Agencies)
