'Confident of victory, SAD-BSP will form next Punjab govt: Akali leader

Shiromoni Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurbachan Singh has hinted at a possible party alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) post Punjab Assembly elections in the state if they come to power.



Talking to India Today, Gurbachan Singh said, "We are confident of victory. Akali Dal-BSP will form the next government in Punjab. The party will decide on taking BJP support if we fall short of numbers. It depends on the numbers. But Congress is our No.1 enemy."



The SAD and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have stitched an alliance for the state Assembly elections in the state, with both the parties coming together after a gap of 25 years. The BSP led by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati would fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the remaining would be contested by the SAD.

Among the seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib in Jalandhar, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur Urban, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Bassi Pathana, Sujanpur in Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North and Amritsar Central.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:07 PM IST