Concern over rising COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu imposes restrictions

Chennai: The New Year will begin on a “restricted note” for people in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister M K Stalin, amid concerns over a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases including the Omicron variant, on Friday night announced fresh restrictions till January 10.

The daily case count breached the 1,000 mark after many months on Friday with 1,155 persons testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a review meeting on the situation earlier in the day, announced that only 50% of patrons would be permitted in restaurants, amusement parks, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres, and Metro Rail till January 10. The new restrictions were reminiscent of the stringent measures that came into force during the earlier two outbreaks of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

No physical classes would be permitted for students and standards 1 to 8 and playschools and kindergartens will remain closed. Classes for students of higher grades in schools and colleges would be permitted as per Standard Operating Procedure.

While making it clear that no standees would be permitted on public transport buses, the Government said only 100 guests could attend any wedding or related functions. The number of people who would attend a funeral was capped at 50.

Exhibitions and books fairs would stand postponed – the Chennai Book Fair was to have begun on January 6 and now the situation would be reviewed after January 10.

Only 50% of customers would be allowed in textile and jewellery shops, while in indoor stadiums only 50% of patrons would be permitted at a given point of time, the Chief Minister said.

In beauty parlours, salons and spas only 50% of customers are to be allowed. The 50% patron restriction will be in force in spas, beauty parlours and salons as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:55 PM IST