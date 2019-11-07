Computer Science student from IIIT-Delhi bags highest pay package of Rs 1.45 crore

The institute said a female student from the computer science department secured the highest salary package of Rs 1.45 crore during the IIIT Delhi Placement Season 2019. Including the UG and PG placements, students received packages up to Rs 43 lakh and Rs 33 lakh. The average compensation is said to be Rs 16.33 lakh and the median stands at Rs 14.85 lakh.

Some of the top companies in the market including Google, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Adobe, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Wadhwani AI, Tower Research, HSBC MathWorks, WDC, Reliance, Harmon Kardon, Samsung R&D recruited from the campus.

Internships offers were made by companies like NetApp, Nvidia and Adobe. Amazon made six internship offers, Nvidia made eight, NetApp made four, Tower Research and Adobe offered internship to four students, six lucky students made it to Google and one to Facebook London.