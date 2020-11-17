Comparing WB with Kashmir an insult to people of Bengal: TMC MP Saugata Roy

Slamming BJP state president Dilip Ghosh over his recent "terror hub" remark, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Monday said that comparing West Bengal with Kashmir is an insult to the people of Bengal.

"Dilip Ghosh is known for making irresponsible and irrelevant comments. Comparing West Bengal with Kashmir is an insult to the people of Bengal. Hence, he should be condemned for this. Bengal is not a terrorist hub," Roy told ANI here.

Yesterday, Ghosh had alleged that the state has become a hub of "terrorists and anti-nationals" and said that the situation in the state is worse than that in Kashmir.

Responding to his remarks, Roy said, "There is no wide-spread terrorist activity in Bengal. Only Al-Qaeda operatives were arrested from a place in Murshidabad. this can happen anywhere in any state. Sleeper cells cannot be detected. Ghosh should know that." The TMC leader also drew a parallel between the remarks of Ghosh with that made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had said that Mumbai is like Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Seeking a response from Ghosh as to why the situation is bad in Kashmir, Roy said that the Central government has removed Article 370 and 35A, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and imposed President's Rule in the region.

"He (Ghosh) should rather explain the failure of the Central government led by the BJP to improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Bengal is very peaceful under the TMC government," Roy added.