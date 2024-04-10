‘Commuters Can't Be Made To Suffer’: Netizens Slam Telangana Cab Drivers’ Union For 'No AC Campaign' Amid Soaring Temperatures

X

As the summer season approaches with rising temperatures, the Telangana Gig and Platform Union (TGPWU) has initiated a 'No AC Campaign' aimed at addressing the challenges faced by cab drivers associated with ride-sharing platforms like Uber and Ola.

The campaign highlights the financial strain on drivers who find it difficult to afford running air conditioners in their vehicles due to exorbitant fuel and maintenance costs.

With temperatures soaring to 43°C in Hyderabad and the Indian peninsular region, the cost of operating cabs with AC switched on averages between ₹16 to ₹18 per kilometer, as per the TGPWU's statement.

Do you support ‘No AC campaign’ by cab drivers in Hyderabad?



Cab drivers launched 'No AC Campaign' against low per kilometre rates in summer



The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union announced that cab drivers will not turn on the AC during rides as a protest against the… pic.twitter.com/sZeTJp4xE9 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 10, 2024

Cab drivers have voiced their concerns over the disparity between earnings and expenses, stating that even after deducting commissions for Uber and Ola, they barely earn ₹10 per kilometer. Moreover, they have raised questions regarding the fare calculation algorithms employed by the platform companies.

In response to these challenges, the TGPWU has urged passengers to consider offering tips if they wish to have the AC switched on during their rides, aiming to offset the financial burden faced by drivers. The union also seeks the attention of the government and platform companies to address the daily issues encountered by drivers of app-based taxis.

However, reacting to the initiative launched by the Telangana cab drivers' association netizens pointed towards how the move will ultimately result in customers' innocence as temperatures are rising amid heat wave warnings.

One X user @SitaramDhulipa1 said,"Whether prices are increased or any noncooperation is extended ultimately it is the consumer or the customer is effected. Before this big travelling or cab companies coming into picture we use to have AC and non AC prices separately. Since the customer or consumer is at receiving end, Cab companies can have two prices. After all the cab drivers who are the marginal earners need to survive."

X

@kumar_ak criticised the move saying, "This is literally looting public, they form unions not to fight employers but blackmail and trouble Customers. Also that numbers are wrong. AC and Non AC diff is max 2rs. For Hyd heat if it’s not ac people will simply use Autos or buses."

X

"This is not fair... Nobody wants to work for charity that doesn't mean you exploit conditions and ask people to pay more than expected fare...They can run on their own...," said @EternalisDharma.

X

Emphasising that commuters cannot be made to suffer, @susheelraju said, "Commuters cannot made to suffer for the issue between with the gig workers and companies. Secondly, Its the gig workers choice to work for the company or not, If they are not interested they can opt out."

X

The founder president of TGPWU in a statement said the importance of timely intervention from relevant authorities and platform companies is crucial to alleviate the financial strain on cab drivers and ensure a sustainable working environment in the gig economy.